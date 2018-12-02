UC set to play in Military Bowl on New Year’s Eve

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - UC football will play against Virginia Tech (6-6) in the Military Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
It’s the first time the Bearcats (10-2) will play in a bowl game since the 2015 season. UC and VA Tech recently met in the Military Bowl in 2014 when the Hokies won 33-17 in Annapolis, MD.
Other notable bowl games include No. 6 Ohio State facing No. 9 Washington in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky will take on No. 12 Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL, on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.
The Miami Redhawks, who finished the season 6-6, were not invited to a bowl game.
