Warm, windy day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Sunday morning, dry skies and temperatures in the 50s are expected.
Get ready for a windy and warm day.
Highs are going to reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. However, winds will gust in between 30-40 mph.
This may cause driving difficulties, especially for high profile vehicles. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects.
Monday, wet weather will return to the region and we could see a few snowflakes.
Daytime highs will reach the mid 40s. However, much colder air will settle in for the rest of the week.
High temperatures will drop to the 30s with lows in the 20s.
