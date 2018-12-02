WATCH LIVE: Buckeye Game Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - OH - IO! Your day is finally here Buckeye fans.
The Ohio State University will face Northwestern Saturday night for the Big Ten championship and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.
FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch are at Lucas Oil Stadium for the game and have the inside scoop on what you need to watch for.
The Buckeyes are currently ranked sixth, two spots out of the playoffs.
Saturday night will be the first time this season the Buckeyes and the Wildcats have faced one another.
Northwestern comes into Saturday night’s championship with an eight and four record.
Ohio State is currently riding the high of beating bitter rival Michigan in a 62 - 39. The team only has one loss on the year, a bad one to Purdue 49 - 20.
The Buckeyes need Georgia to lose to top-ranked Georgia and Oklahoma to avenge their loss to rival Texas from earlier in the season Saturday for a chance at the playoffs.
The Big Ten Championship will air on FOX19 NOW at 8 p.m.
