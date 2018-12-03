Black Agenda Cincinnati to city: Stop funding United Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Black Agenda Cincinnati wants the city to change the way they give money to organizations for human services by halting funding to the United Way.
The goal is listed as one of several of the group’s “Key Issues,” in a Facebook post urging supporters to attend Wednesday’s Cincinnati City Council meeting.
It will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Public comment portion begins at 5:30 p.m.
Other “Key Issues” of Black Agenda Cincinnati, according to the their Facebook post:
- City Council should fund the Institutional Racism Study
- Insist the city budget process begins now and demand for transparency and equity in all funding issues
- The public should be able to see the public comment portion of the City Council meeting. The Council should work to reinstate showing it on Citycable
- Housing crisis in Cincinnati
Former Cincinnati Mayor Dwight Tillery, a co-convenor for Black Agenda with Bishop Bobby Hilton, appears in a video posted to the group’s Facebook page urging supporters to turn out Wednesday night.
The city allocates a portion of its general fund budget to human services providers within the community such as the United Way to try to do things like increase employment and reduce homelessness, violence and addiction.
The organization has had a tumultuous time recently that saw its board chair and CEO leave. Their 2018 campaign was down, raising about $50 million after $56.5 million last year.
We have requests for comment into the United Way and Mayor John Cranley and will update this story once we hear back.
