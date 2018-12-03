1 child dead, 40 injured in crash with bus carrying Orange Mound youth football teams

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 3, 2018 at 6:47 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 9:43 AM

SALINE COUNTY, AR (WMC) - An Orange Mound Youth football team was involved in a serious crash in Arkansas Monday morning.

One child has died and 40 others are injured, Arkansas State Police says.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on I-30 in Saline County, AR as the Orange Mound Youth Association was coming back from a tournament in Texas.

Children ages 7-12 were on the bus at the time along with four coaches.

A coach tell us the bus rolled over four times.

Those who were injured have been transported to area hospitals; including twenty children who have been taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

**Update** I was just told that there is now at least one fatality. Praying that everyone is ok!! More than 50 kids &...

Posted by Chaka Dunlap-Williams on Monday, December 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.