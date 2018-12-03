Cincinnati Children’s ‘Can’t Stop the Healing’

Cincinnati Children’s ‘Can’t Stop the Healing’
By Natalya Daoud | December 3, 2018 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 3:38 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Cincinnati Children’s Protective Services and hospital staff are bringing patients together through fun and music with their latest video.

“Can’t Stop the Healing” video contains the protective services and patients channeling their inner swag and very interesting dance moves to “Can’t Stop the Feeling," by Justin Timberlake “Uptown Funk," by Bruno Mars and “Too Legit to Quit" by MC Hammer.

Instead of it being a lip sync video, protective services decided to show off their beautiful voices with their own twist to the popular songs.

Check it out for yourself:

Can't Stop the Healing: 2018 Holiday Video

Can’t Stop the Healing! Our Protective Services officers had some serious fun during this video shoot! Not only did they come up with the idea of doing a lip sync video, they re-wrote their own lyrics and performed them beautifully. We wish you tidings of good cheer throughout this holiday season! And hope this “2 legit” video makes you smile as much as we have making it!

