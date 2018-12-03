Cincinnati Children’s ‘Can’t Stop the Healing’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Cincinnati Children’s Protective Services and hospital staff are bringing patients together through fun and music with their latest video.
“Can’t Stop the Healing” video contains the protective services and patients channeling their inner swag and very interesting dance moves to “Can’t Stop the Feeling," by Justin Timberlake “Uptown Funk," by Bruno Mars and “Too Legit to Quit" by MC Hammer.
Instead of it being a lip sync video, protective services decided to show off their beautiful voices with their own twist to the popular songs.
Check it out for yourself:
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.