Cincinnati gas prices down 13 cents

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - While most people are worried about their finances during the holiday season, some may be excited about gas prices.
Gas prices have dropped significantly in the Tri-State area within one week.
According to the popular gas price application, Gasbuddy, Cincinnati gas prices have dropped 13.6 cents to average $2.15 per gallon as of Sunday.
Compared to the national average, Cincinnati and neighboring cities have one of the lowest gas prices in the nation.
Gasbuddy also says the national average has fallen 10 cents per gallon making the price $2.43 per gallon.
Areas near Cincinnati also have also been affected. Dayton won with the most significant drop. Gas prices went down 15.8 cents per gallon, making the price an average of $2.08 per gallon.
The head of petroleum analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says prices have fallen in 27 states and is at its lowest point dropping an average of 50 cents per gallon since the beginning of October.
DeHaan also says that OPEC will be meeting this week to discuss possibly cutting oil production costs but gas prices will continue to drop for at least one more week.
According to DeHaan, prices could rise back up due to the possible trade deal with China.
