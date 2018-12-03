Colder & Snow Showers This Week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cloudy and breezy this morning, while a little drizzle is possible, we will look for a better shot of scattered rain showers this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 40’s falling back to the 30’s this evening. This is a part of another weak cold front that’s pushing in and will bring us much colder air for the remainder of the week. Look for some light snow showers tonight into your Tuesday as temperatures fall back to 34 degrees on Tuesday and 32 degrees on Wednesday.