Dog remains on the loose after crash that killed 3

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ellie the Blue Heeler was in the car with its family Wednesday night when the vehicle crashed along Bethel New Hope Road. Police say a 10-year-old boy, his father and another family member died in the wreck but believe the dog ran from the scene.
They say she’s probably hurt and scared.
Ashlee Bowman is desperate to find Ellie after the crash that took her son’s life. Friends, strangers, and humane society officials are helping out.
“We looked for signs for her and we set some traps with the family’s clothes and food. The trap is in a safe space, it’s warm and dry. But we don’t want to put the location out there,” said Brown County Humane Society Shelter Manager Renee Bates.
On Monday afternoon, Humane Society representatives said Ellie had been spotted.
Bowman’s friend Brianne VanPelt is one of many getting the word out.
“It’s heartbreaking to watch,” she said. “I never thought we would be 30 years old and I would have to see my best friend go through all this, too."
Bowman says she has high hopes for finding the pup and having a piece of her son with her. If you see Ellie, you’re asked to report it to the Brown County Humane Society. They can be reached at 937-378-3457.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.