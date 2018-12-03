Gang of Five: ‘Special master’ expected to begin reviewing texts for prosecutor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A “special master” appointed to help prosecutor Joe Deters look into some of the “Gang of Five” council member text messages is expected to begin reviewing them soon.
Private attorney Doug Nicholas was appointed “special master” last week after Deters asked Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers for help to determine which texts are relevant to his investigation and any criminal activity.
Nicholas is scheduled to give the judge a status report at 9 a.m. Monday.
The communications are part of a secret group string among five council members: P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young, and Tamaya Dennard.
The texts are considered evidence in ongoing lawsuit alleging the Gang violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and city charter.
The Gang was under a judge’s order to turn over all their messages, even ones exchanged between just two people, between Jan. 1 and Oct. 23.
But now Deters is investigating allegations that Young and Dennard destroyed some of the messages they were ordered to turn over.
Tampering with evidence is a third degree felony in Ohio that is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, state records show.
The “special master” in this case is a familiar face around the Hamilton County Courthouse.
Nicholas grew up on the west side of Cincinnati, went to Elder High School and then The College of Mount St. Joseph, according to his law firm’s website.
He went on to Salmon P. Chase College of Law and while in school, was an intern at the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
He then became the Constable for Judge Mark Schweikert in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas for three years.
Nicholas has been a practicing DUI/OVI criminal attorney in Cincinnati, Ohio at The Farrish Law Firm for the past six years.
