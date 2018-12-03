‘Holiday in Lights’ drive-through show now underway at Sharon Woods

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The “Holiday in Lights” outdoor light show is now underway at Sharon Woods.
The more than 28-year-old tradition, presented by Frisch’s Big Boy and produced by The Alleen Company, includes more than one million lights and 120 displays.
Organizers said if you would like to attend, you will not need to bundle up because you will be viewing the lights from inside your vehicle while listening to holiday tunes on the radio.
Admission is $15 per vehicle and is $45 for buses and 15-passenger vans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hands Against Hunger.
The show is open nightly through December 31.
To learn more, visit the Holiday in Lights website or Facebook page.
