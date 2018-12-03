CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s getting colder! Monday evening, temperatures will drop into the 30s. Watch for some areas of light rain and drizzle.
A wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible Monday night. However, most locations will be dry as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.
A cold front will continue to push to the east Tuesday. As a result, much colder air will settle in for the rest of the week. Scattered snow showers are in the forecast heading into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend.
