Kentucky health officials urges people to get vaccinated

"The flu vaccine is the single best way to protect you and your loved ones against the flu,” Commissioner of DPH Jeff Howard, M.D. “If you are vaccinated, you are less likely to get the flu and spread the flu to those at greatest risk for becoming dangerously ill, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older and those with certain medical conditions. By getting vaccinated you are protecting your family and those people you cross paths with every day.”