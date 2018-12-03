The Latest: Groups decry meat-heavy menu at climate talks

In this Nov. 20, 2018 photo workers decorate the venue of the global climate summit that will be held at the site of the closed 'Katowice' coal mine in the city of Katowice, Poland. The COP 24 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Katowice, Poland. Negotiators from around the world are meeting for talks on curbing climate change. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski)