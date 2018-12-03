Marvin Lewis on job security: “Least of my worries”

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Facing his toughest questions of the season, Marvin Lewis said he is not worried about his job security with the Bengals.
The Bengals have lost four straight games and questions continue to circulate about the head coach’s future with the team. Lewis said on Monday he has been given no assurances from ownership that he would remain the head coach until the end of the season.
“No, and I wouldn’t expect any or ask for any,” Lewis said. “The least of my worries.”
Marvin Lewis is under contract through the 2019 season, but NFL teams are beginning to make changes in season. The Green Bay Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
When asked if he wants to coach next season, Marvin Lewis smiled and stated, “my job is to coach the football team.”
The Bengals signed Marvin Lewis to a new two-year contract after the completion of the 2017 season despite two consecutive years with losing records and failing to make the playoffs.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.