A parent’s worst nightmare: Singing Baby Shark toys for sale on Amazon
By Claudia Seibert | December 3, 2018 at 7:13 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 12:41 PM

(WTOL) - Whether or not you have children, you probably know the catchy and more than slightly annoying song that has taken the nation by storm: Baby Shark by Pinkfong.

Just reading that probably got the song stuck in your head.

A quick Youtube search shows the original Baby Shark dance video has more than 2 billion views. Billion.

No matter your thoughts on the song, you can’t deny that it’s wildly popular. So WowWee, a company that makes robotic and entertainment products, is capitalizing on the song’s fame.

Your children can now be the proud owners of a Daddy, Mommy or Baby Shark Official Song Doll.

The dolls come in the shape of a shark or a shark-cube and, you guessed it, plays the Baby Shark song when squeezed.

The toy even included long-life non-replaceable batteries to ensure the baby shark keeps going and going and going and going....

According to Delish, the sharks were originally priced at $17 and the cubes at $8. But those looking to buy now are finding the toys are all sold out and people are now reselling them for way more than what they paid for them.

Like 4 times more.

The sharks can now be bought for $69.99 (with free shipping, like that makes it any better) and $39.99 for the cubes (also with free shipping).

You might want to pretend you never read this article and hope your kids don’t ask for one for Christmas.

