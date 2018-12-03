Rain Showers, Then Snow Showers Later Today

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A weak cold front on the way this afternoon, will bring rain showers and then a chance of a snow mix by this evening. Look for some light snow showers tonight into your Tuesday as temperatures fall back to 34 degrees on Tuesday and 32 degrees on Wednesday.
With snow showers in the forecast Tuesday through the evening accumulations if any will be minor less than 1 inch.
Wednesday may see a morning flurry, but the bulk of the day should be dry before yet another weather system approaches Thursday with the chance for both rain and snow.
Look for highs to remain in the 30’s this weekend with rain and snow chances.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.