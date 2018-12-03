Scammers hit the Tri-State and tell residents “pay up or die”

MONTGOMERY, OH (FOX19) - Police in Montgomery and surrounding areas have been inundated with calls about a phone scam.
Police say people reported receiving calls from unknown numbers and being told their family is under surveillance and that if they don’t pay the scammers $10,000 their family will be killed.
Police say these threats are unfounded and they’re telling people to just hang up the phone.
FOX19 Tech Expert, Dave Hatter tells us he hasn't seen anything near this extreme.
Apparently, local officials haven't either. That's why they took to Facebook to let residents know they were aware of the scam.
They also offered some tips. The main one is do nothing.
Dave Hatter agrees.
“If you get a call from a number you don’t recognize, just don’t answer it. If they don’t leave a message, it’s obviously not that important to begin with.” said Hatter.
Hatter says its easy for the bad guys to get the info they need to call you. After that, all they have to do is convince you.
Montgomery police told us they were able to trace that number and say they believe they’ll find the people behind the threats.
If you received one of those calls, Tech Expert, Dave Hatter suggests you report it to the FBI and FCC.
We’ve shared some helpful links here.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.