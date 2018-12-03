SkyStar is sticking around at The Banks a little while longer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The newest, high flying and colorful attraction at The Banks is sticking around a little while longer.
SkyStar, the 150-foot ‘mobile observation wheel’ -- (Ferris Wheel) is extending its stay until the summer.
The was originally supposed to bring its soaring sights to downtown Cincinnati from Aug. 31 to Dec. 2 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Banks, but the Queen City liked it so much it’s staying put until June 16.
“In its short stay, SkyStar has already become a Greater Cincinnati tradition and a beautiful addition to Cincinnati’s skyline," Director of Corporate and Community Events for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Cynthia Oxley said. “We’re thrilled that America’s largest portable observation wheel is sticking around for Cincinnati’s spring events including Asian Food Fest and Taste of Cincinnati."
The wheel’s debut was delayed one day due to a rain and lightning storm.
SkyStar officials say the wheel has more than one million colored LED lights and 36 enclosed gondolas that hold up to six passengers each.
“More than 100,000 riders have enjoyed SkyStar during its Cincinnati visit,” SkyStar official Todd Schneider said. “The people of Cincinnati have been so warm and welcoming. We’re thrilled to stay another six months.”
SkyStar provides views of downtown Cincinnati as well as Covington, the Ohio River and the Roebling Suspension Bridge.
The ride lasts about 12 minutes and costs $12.50 per rider.
The 150 foot wheel can be found on Freedom Way across from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, which by comparison, is only 70 feet tall.
Here are the hours of operation for the SkyWheel:
- Monday through Thursday – 4 to 10 p.m.
- Friday – noon to midnight
- Saturday – 10 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
