Teen pleads ‘true’ in deadly prom night crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A teen driver pleaded ‘true’ in court on Monday for causing the death of a 17-year-old in a crash on prom night.
The 17-year-old driver was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.
A plea of true in the juvenile court system is an admission and judicial confession to the delinquent conduct in question.
Kaylie Jackson died when the 2013 Tesla she was in crashed in the 8200 block of eastbound Millikin Road in Liberty Township on April 27.
According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of the Tesla and overcorrected, which sent the car off the road and into a ditch.
The high-powered vehicle hit a fence and telephone pole before stopping. At one point, it also rolled over or overturned.
Investigators believe the car was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Two others were hurt in the crash.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.