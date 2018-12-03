Former employee, 18, wanted in Subway robbery

COLUMBIA TWP., OH (FOX19) - Authorities are searching for a teen suspect in an armed robbery at Subway in eastern Hamilton County.
Lei Adre Dorsey, 18, is wanted on a felony charge of aggravated robbery, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
She is a former employee of the sandwich shop at 7431 Wooster Pike and went there at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, demanding money, sheriff’s officials said.
When the employee refused, Dorsey pulled a silver handgun from her pocket and displayed it, court records show.
The victim ran to the back of the restaurant and called 911 while Dorsey removed an undetermined amount of cash from the register and the tip jar, an affidavit states.
She ran out and was last seen going in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives tried to find Dorsey at her residence, but she was not there, the affidavit states. Then they contacted her mother, who called her daughter and told her the sheriff’s office was looking for her.
“...Dorsey mentioned something to her mother over the phone about being owed money and advised her mother she would meet detectives at the Norwood Police Station,” a detective wrote in the affidavit.
When Dorsey didn’t show, the warrant for her arrest was issued, court records show.
Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call the sheriff’s office: 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
