Arkansas high school suspends student-run newspaper

Buzzfeed News first reported Saturday that Har-ber High School in Springdale, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, ceased the Har-ber Herald's publication after students conducted a monthlong investigation into the transfer of five Har-ber football players to a different district high school. The Har-ber Herald reported at least two of them acknowledged that they did so to have a better chance of playing football, which would violate district policy.