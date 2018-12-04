2 Blue Ash officers out over emergency response

BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) - Two Blue Ash police officers are out after internal investigations resulted in recommendations to terminate them following concerns about their response to a 911 call, city and police officials announced Tuesday.
The police department dismissed Patrol Officer Gary McNeal on Wednesday and Sgt. Edward Charron retired the week before, on Nov. 21, according to the city’s statement.
“Blue Ash police officers are held to the highest standards of integrity, honesty and accountability. The actions of these two individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect the hard-working men and women at our organization," said Police Chief Scott Noel in a prepared statement.
“The Blue Ash Police Department will not tolerate any employee behavior that does not support its mission of serving the City of Blue Ash.”
On June 26, the Blue Ash Police Department responded to an emergency call for a man who was not breathing at Frisch’s Boy Boy on Plainfield Road, they said in a news release.
The chief ordered the internal investigations after concerns were raised regarding McNeal’s and Charron’s response times to that call.
Both employees were on administrative leave during the investigations.
Investigators determined that McNeal:
- Did not turn on his lights and sirens, which would have allowed him to respond to the scene in the fastest and safest manner possible
- McNeal violated traffic laws on the way to Frisch’s by speeding and turning in front of another vehicle without the right of way
- did not properly use the in-car video recording system officers are required to activate and he was not familiar with department policy.
- lied during the investigative review
They determined Charron:
- did not respond in a timely manner to the scene or use his lights and sirens when responding to the emergency call
- lied during the investigative interview
- did not supervise the response according to policy and did not know department policies.
- did not properly use the in-car video recording system as required by the police department.
