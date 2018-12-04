Chiropractor accused of wanting son, abusing newborn daughter gets 8 years

WEST CHESTER, OH (FOX19) - A Warren County chiropractor accused of abusing his three-month-old daughter has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.
Jason Bittner, 33, was arrested in March at his West Chester chiropractic office. According to Prosecutor David Fornshell, on Feb. 28, Bittner’s daughter was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and was diagnosed with injuries that included bilateral subdural hemorrhages, hypoxic ischemic brain injury, retinal hemorrhages, 28 rib fractures, and facial bruising.
An investigation revealed Bittner abused the child Feb. 26, but refused to seek medical treatment for the child for more than two days, Fornshell said. After Bittner’s arrest, Fornshell said Bittner abused the baby because she was “fussy” and that he’d wanted a son.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.