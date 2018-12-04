Covington cafeteria worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A cafeteria worker at John G. Carlisle Elementary School in Covington has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the superintendent of Covington Independent Public Schools.
Superintendent Alvin Garrison says the school was throughly cleaned under the direction of the Northern Kentucky Health Department on Monday.
Classes will continue as normal at the school.
All students in preschool through grade 12 in Kentucky are required to get hepatitis A vaccinations.
They are available from your child’s doctor and the health department. In addition, the vaccination is available at school if your child is registered for services at the school-based health center.
If you have questions, contact the Northern Kentucky Health Department at (859) 391-5357.
