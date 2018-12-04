Dwayne Haskins first Ohio State QB in 12 years to become Heisman finalist

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State sophomore QB Dwayne Haskins just did something a Buckeye hasn’t done in 12 years--become a Heisman Trophy finalist.
The Maryland native and offensive machine put up nearly 4,600 yards, and threw for 47 touchdowns in 2018.
Both of those stats eclipse Big Ten records held by Drew Brees.
The last time a Buckeye became a finalist was QB Troy Smith, who won the coveted trophy in 2006.
The Buckeyes, ranked fifth overall, are 12-1 on the season, and will play the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
