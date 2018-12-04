Family asks for Christmas cards for 6-year-old with brain cancer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The family of a 6-year-old boy battling brain cancer is asking for Christmas cards to be sent to their son.
Jomari Bradley was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer at the age of 5.
His teacher, Bailee Jesse, said Jomari is finishing up his second round of radiation and his family is requesting Christmas cards be sent to him this holiday season to share love and positive thoughts.
“He loves to dance. He loves superheroes. He loves to play. Just like any other 6-year-old boy,” she said.
If you would like to send a card to Jomari, send it to 1400 Chicago Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215.
You can follow his journey on his Facebook page.
