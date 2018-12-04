Flurries, slick spots possible for morning commute

A bit of light snow or a wintry mix could develop Tuesday morning
By Frank Marzullo and Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 4, 2018 at 5:16 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 5:50 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Watch for a few scattered snow showers or a light wintry mix on your morning commute Tuesday.

A few slick spots could develop.

At least one crash already has been reported that closed a major highway.

Eastbound Interstate 275 was blocked by a semi tractor-trailer accident for about a half hour earlier Tuesday morning. It reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Temperatures are sitting in the low 30s across the Tri-State, and pavement temperatures are just above the freezing mark.

A cold front will continue to push to the east this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s.

A few scattered snow showers or a wintry mix could develop this afternoon, resulting in little accumulation.

More flurries could fly on our morning commute Wednesday.

Otherwise, thermometers will hover at a high of 32 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

