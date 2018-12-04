Flurries, slick spots possible for morning commute

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Watch for a few scattered snow showers or a light wintry mix on your morning commute Tuesday.
A few slick spots could develop.
At least one crash already has been reported that closed a major highway.
Eastbound Interstate 275 was blocked by a semi tractor-trailer accident for about a half hour earlier Tuesday morning. It reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Temperatures are sitting in the low 30s across the Tri-State, and pavement temperatures are just above the freezing mark.
A cold front will continue to push to the east this afternoon.
Temperatures will remain in the low 30s.
A few scattered snow showers or a wintry mix could develop this afternoon, resulting in little accumulation.
More flurries could fly on our morning commute Wednesday.
Otherwise, thermometers will hover at a high of 32 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
