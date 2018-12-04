Headliners announced for Cincinnati Music Festival

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Music Festival will bring some of the biggest names in R&B to Paul Brown Stadium this July.
Here’s the artist schedule for Cincinnati Music Festival: Thursday, July 25: Kid Capri, Slick Rick, EPMD
Friday, July 26: Maxwell, Earth, Wind & Fire, RBRM, Tamia and Raheem DeVaughn
Saturday, July 27: Mary J, Frankie Beverly & Maze, Blackstreet featuring Teddy Riley & Dave Hollister, The Ohio Players and Major
The festival started as the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival in the 1960s. Since its name change in 2014, the festival has become the largest annual event in the Queen City.
Ticket information is available at cincymusicfestival.com
