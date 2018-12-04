How much Christmas spirit does your state have?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It appears the Tri-State could use a little more Christmas cheer after the results from a new holiday survey came in.
The team at GetCenturyLink said they crunched the numbers and have determined which states are the merriest during the holiday season.
States such as Washington, South Dakota and Utah jingle all the way, but Alaska, Hawaii and Florida might want to prepare for coal in their stockings.
The Tri-State makes out OK, but there’s still work to be done when it comes to our festiveness. Indiana ranked 12th on the list, Ohio came in at 20th and Kentucky was last at 26th.
That’s a pretty low ranking for the Buckeye State, especially if you remember that “A Christmas Story” was filmed here.
But don’t worry, our neighbors to the north in Michigan are apparently real grinches. The state ranked 46th out of 50.
Check out the map at the top to see how all the stations in the nation match up. GetCenturyLinks says the states with more Christmas spirit are dark red.
The GetCenturyLink data crunchers say they determined the relative value of a state’s Christmas spirit by analyzing two main categories: online activity and area culture. That included parsing Google data, finding the number of Christmas tree farms per capita, charitable giving and more.
To learn more about how they came up with this Christmas ranking, read the full report here: https://www.getcenturylink.com/blog/how-much-does-your-state-love-christmas/
