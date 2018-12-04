The Latest: Dems want full Senate briefed on Khashoggi death

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, speaks to reporters after a closed-door security briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the involvement of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Graham said there is "zero chance" the crown prince wasn't involved in Khashoggi's death. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)