Much colder air to settle in for the rest of the week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible Monday night. However, most locations will be dry as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.
A cold front will continue to push to the east Tuesday. As a result, much colder air will settle in for the rest of the week. On Tuesday, daytime highs will only reach the mid 30s. Light rain and snow will be possible.
The wet weather will change over to scattered light snow heading into Wednesday. Less than a 1/2 inch of snow is expected. Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.