Recall expands for potentially toxic dog food

(RNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced additional dog food products that have been recalled for excessive and potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D.
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death.
Excess vitamin D in the diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.
The FDA asked veterinarians who suspect vitamin D toxicity in their patients to report them through the Safety Reporting Portal or call their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. Pet owners can also report suspect cases to the FDA.
One of the firms reported to the FDA that it was recalling dry pet food due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D, after complaints from pet owners. Many other brands with a common contract manufacturer have also been recalled. The FDA is working with the contract manufacturer to provide a comprehensive list of affected brands.
FDA scientists are still analyzing reports and the information currently available to determine whether the illnesses are definitively connected to diet. They have evaluated samples of some of these products, and state and private lab test results indicate that the food contained as much as approximately 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D.
The recall is an expansion of earlier reports, and the products were sold nationwide. The FDA warned that it is a developing situation, and the list may not be complete.
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
