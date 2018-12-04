Scattered rain, light snow possible

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The cold as arrived. Tuesday evening, temperatures will remain in the 30s. Watch for some scattered light rain/snow.
A wintry mix will change over to snow in the overnight. Scattered light snow is in the forecast Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Snowfall accumulation will be less than a half inch.
A cold front will track across the region Thursday. As a result, rain and snow will be possible once again.
The cold weather will stick around through the weekend. Daytime highs will only be in the 30s with lows dropping into the 20s.
However, it appears temperatures will be around average next week.
