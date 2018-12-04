Semi crash briefly closes EB I-275 in NKY

FORT WRIGHT, KY. (FOX19) - A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer briefly shut down eastbound Interstate 275 in Northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.
Debris from the wreck just past Madison Pike in Fort Wright blocked the eastbound lanes for about 30 minutes starting at 4:50 a.m., Kenton County dispatchers estimate.
No injuries were reported, and nothing spilled onto the highway from the semi, he said.
Temperatures are in the low 30s with light snow flurries or a wintry mix falling.
Motorists are advised to use caution and give themselves extra time.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.