Staying Cold, Few Snow Shower Chances

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We are back in the freezer and will stay for the most part in the 30’s for daytime highs over at least the next week. This morning a very light snow shower or flurry possible, allowing for some damp pavement.
A cold front will continue to push to the east today, with daytime temperatures near 35 degrees. A few scattered snow showers or a mix this afternoon possible, with little accumulation.
Look for a some flurries Wednesday morning, otherwise a high of 32 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Another piece of energy moves in on Thursday with the chance of a snow and rain mix, with highs in the upper 30’s. Then behind that temperatures will remain below average through the weekend, with clouds and sun and highs in the low to mid 30’s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.