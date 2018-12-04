2 teens hospitalized after College Hill collision

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two teens are being treated in the hospital after they were hit by a car Monday in College Hill.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the corner of Belmont and Hamilton avenues.
Jayshawn Freed says he was hanging out with a teenage boy moments before he left a basketball game at Aiken High School with his sister.
"Next thing you know, I was walking and somebody was running and said he got hit by a car and I came over here and I saw him. He was coming up and his shoulder was messed up and his sister was still unconscious," said Freed.
Police say the two teens ran out onto the road trying to catch the bus and the driver was not able to stop in time.
"That's when the dude's sister flipped in the air and the dude got hit," said Carlos Lyles.
Police say the driver wasn’t hurt and stopped to check on the two teens while waiting for help. Both of the minors were taken to the hospital.
Witnesses says every night they see drivers speeding up and down this road and it can be scary crossing the street. Some say they would like to see some extra patrols in the area to remind drivers to slow down.
“Watch out for kids watch out for Aiken High school kids cause we have basketball and activities after school you have to look. Y’all need to be careful on these roads and be safe,” said Freed.
Police say the teens were not in the crosswalk when they ran into the street. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.