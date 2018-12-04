Tri-State funeral home offers way to honor President George H.W. Bush

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Through Thursday, you can sign a register book at Spring Grove Funeral Homes as a way to pay tribute to George H.W. Bush.
Guests are invited to get their names and messages of condolences into books that will be sent to the late President Bush’s Presidential Library.
You can visit the Spring Grove Funeral Homes main location at 4389 Spring Grove Avenue or Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri-County at 11285 Princeton Pike from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 through 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
The signed register books will be sent to the Bush family and Presidential Library located in College Station, TX.
The funeral homes also have a link to the obituary on their website.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.