Urban Meyer stepping down as Ohio State coach, reports say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer is stepping down according to reports.
FOX Sports College Football and NFL Draft Analyst Joel Klatt reported the news on Twitter.
Klatt says a press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and Ryan Day will be announced as head coach for the Buckeyes.
Meyer won’t step down until after the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, Klatt said.
10TV in Columbus says the press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.
In his seven years with The Ohio State University, Meyer won a national championship, three Big Ten titles and went 7 - 0 against bitter rival Michigan.
Meyer previously spent six years in the SEC with Florida as head coach, two years with Utah, and two years with Bowling Green.
Yahoo Sports says Meyer’s health is part of the reason for his abrupt retirement. The site says Meyer has dealt with ‘painful and aggressive’ headaches due to a congenital arachnoid cyst in his brain.
Meyer had surgery to relieve the pain in 2014 but has dealt with pain for the last two years and limited his job performance, Yahoo says.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.