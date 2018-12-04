22-year-old man stabbed in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) - One man is recovering at a hospital and anther is under arrest in a stabbing in Sharonville overnight.
Austin Loudin, 22, of Goshen was found with a stab wound to his left side when Sharonville police responded to a stabbing report in the 500 block of East Business Way at 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
Loudin got into an argument with known acquaintance James Dezarn, 20, of Milford as they sat in a car in a parking lot “waiting to meet a friend,” police wrote in the release.
Dezarn took a folding knife and stabbed Loudin in the left side of his upper body, court records state.
Police say he left the scene but was later located in Milford.
He was arrested on a charge of felonious assault and booked into the Hamilton County jail just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Dezarn is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.
The victim, meanwhile, was taken to Bethesda North Hospital.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.
