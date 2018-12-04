Authorities admit it was a mistake to give out parking tickets at Youngstown State University during lockdown

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WOIO) - More than a few drivers are irate after being issued parking tickets during a lockdown at Youngstown State University Monday morning, Dec. 3.
The lockdown was initiated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and students and faculty were asked to shelter in place. School officials gave the all clear shortly after 1 p.m.
Chelsea Raymer, who had sheltered in place, took to Facebook after the lockdown to thank friends and family who had texted her out of concern. But when Raymer posted a picture on her Facebook page of a parking ticket she received during the event the comments were not kind.
According to Raymer’s post she called the police department and was told to come down to the station and request a hearing.
Three-hundred and forty-five people had commented under her public post and the vast majority seemed baffled why the department would ticket when people had been asked to shelter in place.
The Vindicator is reporting the police department is asking anyone parked in the area who was issued a ticket to come to the Youngstown Police Department.
The Vindicator quoted Lt. William Ross as saying that those who received a ticket between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the university to bring the ticket to himself or Sgt. Steve Schiffhauer to “try to resolve it.”
The Traffic Unit is located on the second floor of the police department.
