Baby born along I-75

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A baby was born along I-75 in Liberty Township early Wednesday morning.
The father, Nick Richards, told dispatchers he was traveling south when he had to stop because his wife, Elizabeth Richards, was in labor.
Paramedics were immediately dispatched, but the baby girl decided she could not wait.
The father told dispatch his wife had given birth and was on the way to West Chester Hospital.
EMS met the couple and baby at the emergency entrance where they were being treated.
Mom and baby are in good health.
