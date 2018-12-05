Doctor drugged drink of longtime female friend while she used bathroom, police say

BOCA RATON, FL (WPTV/CNN) - Never leave your drinks unattended, even with friends.
A South Florida doctor has been arrested and is accused of drugging his friend’s drink at a restaurant.
Boca Raton police said they were called after a customer saw Mircea Morariu pour a powder-like substance into the woman’s drink while she was in the bathroom.
"It's very rare we get a report like that but when we do, we obviously take the utmost precaution," said Eric Smith, a managing partner of the Atlas Restaurant Group.
Managers at Ouzo Bay, a restaurant in Boca Raton, FL, did just that. Moments after they said a customer told them they watched doctor Morariu put a powder like substance in a woman’s drink.
They said the woman had been with him and got up to go to the bathroom.
"Again, a lot of people would have probably poured that drink out. Our staff is told not to pour that drink out, keep it, so they can go and test it," Smith said.
Smith said staff separated Morariu from the woman after he then went to the bathroom.
Police said they found a plastic bag with white residue in a trashcan in the bathroom after the doctor walked out.
“One of the reasons why we put it out there on social media, is so that everyone are aware and they take extra precautions to protect their drink when they are out in social settings,” said Jessica Desir, an officer with the Boca Raton Police Department.
Desir said the best advice is to leave your drink with a friend if you have to go somewhere.
"We want people to go out and people to have a good time but it can always happen. There's always the chance it can happen," Desir said. "You get up, and you have to go the bathroom, it may be time to order a new drink."
Police said the victim and Morarui had been friends for more than 20 years and were at Ouzo Bay to talk about his recent engagement.
Morarui is now forbidden to go near or talk to the victim, or the restaurant.
He will also be put in treatment.
Florida Neurologic Center, where Morarui works, had no comment.
As for his doctor’s license, the Department of Health says they will conduct a preliminary investigation.
Copyright 2018 WPTV via CNN. All rights reserved.