Dreaming of a fright Christmas? Schoolhouse offers holiday haunts

DENT, OH (FOX19) - The Dent Schoolhouse, known for it’s Halloween haunted house across the nation, will re-open for two days only for a Christmas haunt.
The area’s first haunted Christmas house will be open Friday and Saturday. FOX19 got a behind the scenes tour with the schoolhouse’s co-owner, Bud Stross.
“We’ve got over 430 Santa hats, 50 plus Christmas trees. Yeah, thousands of ornaments -- garland that could go for days," he said.
Stross says there will be more actors and monsters inside the schoolhouse for the Christmas haunt than ever before.
Tickets are $25 and include a photo opportunity with scary Santa. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at midnight.
