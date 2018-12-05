More Rain and Snow Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Flurries and snow showers have come to an end, but the chilly temperatures remain. We should see and afternoon high temp near 32 degrees.
A cold front will track across the region Thursday. As a result, rain and snow will be possible once again.
We will be dry early before afternoon rain showers then evening snow showers.
The cold weather will stick around through the weekend.
Daytime highs will only be in the 30s with lows dropping into the 20s.
It appears temperatures will be around average next week back to the 40 degrees range as we stay dry to start the upcoming week.
