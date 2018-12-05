‘My tags expired’: Police chase ends with smoky scene at area Shell station

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and West Chester Police Department have released new video of a Nov. 10 pursuit that ended in a crash along Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
Troopers were patrolling Interstate 75 northbound when they spotted a car driven by Tamya Birch, 19. They initiated a traffic stop for speeding.
Birch initially pulled her vehicle off the side of the Union Centre Boulevard exit but is seen in the video fleeing from the trooper after he gets out of the cruiser. The pursuit went from Union Centre Boulevard and ended at a Shell gas station in the 7800 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
In the video, Birch can be seen exiting her vehicle from the passenger side door and running from troopers and West Chester officers who arrived on the scene.
Birch: “Do you have to be so hard on me?”
Trooper: “You just about killed people! We’ve got to be hard on somebody like that.”
Birch: “I was scared!”
Trooper: “Scared? You pulled over for me and then you took off.”
Birch: "Because -- because of my tags expired.”
Birch is facing a third-degree felony charge for fleeing and eluding, a first-degree misdemeanor for hit-skip, and three minor misdemeanor charges for reckless operation, speeding and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.
FOX19 called the law office of Birch’s legal representation but we have yet to receive a response.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.