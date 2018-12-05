Next Cincinnati city manager to be named

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley will make “an important announcement” Wednesday regarding the appointment of a permanent City Manager, a spokeswoman for his office said.
More details will come during a 2 p.m. news conference in his office at City Hall, 801 Plum St.
Cranley recently sent a letter to City Council asking them to interview two people for the permanent position of city manager: Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Assistant City Manager John Juech.
Duhaney is expected to be selected. Support for him has been growing among council members.
He has been the city’s acting top administrator since former City Manger Harry Black resigned in April after an intense feud with the mayor.
Duhaney became the city’s acting top administrator at a time with several high-profile issues including Kyle Plush’s death, problems at the 911 center, budget problems and a police department that has been the focus of lawsuits by former and past employees including some that allege criminal wrongdoing.
More recently, City Hall has been rocked the fallout from an ongoing lawsuit seeking text messages exchanged on a secret string by a majority of City Council’s self-proclaimed “Gang of Five."
Duhaney was an assistant city manager when Black left. He also worked in the city’s chief procurement office overseeing the purchasing division of the finance department.
Duhaney has retained those responsibilities in his current role.
He began his career with the city in June of 2009 when he accepted a position of Contract Compliance Specialist with the city manager’s office, according to his biography on the city’s website.
He also held several leadership positions in the department of sewers (now known as the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati) prior to transitioning to the role of chief procurement officer.
Outside of city employment, Duhaney worked for a community development financial institution (CDFI), Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), here in Cincinnati, according to his biography.
He served as a program officer responsible for issuing community development loans, overseeing the local LISC office’s loan portfolio, and working to bring resources to aid in the redevelopment of Cincinnati neighborhoods, including Avondale and Price Hill.
Duhaney is a “proud U.S. Army combat veteran” who served on active duty and in reserve capacity from 1999 to 2015 under combat engineer and ordnance commands, according to his biography.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and urban studies from the Cleveland State University and Master’s Degree in community planning from the University of Cincinnati.
Duhaney lives in Sayler Park with his wife, Alicia, and their young son, Logan.
