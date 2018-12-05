Restaurant chains offering holiday gift card deals

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A lot of us are looking to give experiences rather than stuff this holiday season, so how about saving a little money as you treat your friends to a night out?
Right now a number of restaurant chains with Tri-State locations are offering special deals to get you to buy gift cards.
- Going alphabetically, we start with Applebee’s, which will throw in a $10 gift card if you buy $50 worth of cards between now and Jan. 6.
- Bonefish Grill is also throwing in a $10 off coupon if you buy $50 in gift cards.
- Buca di Beppo will give you a $10 coupon for spending $50 on gift cards, too, but you have to buy by Dec. 31.
- Spend $25 on gift cards from Buffalo Wild Wings, and they’ll give you another $5 gift card.
- Carraba’s will give you a bonus $10 gift card if you buy $50 worth of cards.
- First Watch will give you $20 in bonus bucks for every $100 gift card you buy.
- Buy a $250 gift card to Morton’s Steakhouse and you’ll get a bonus $50 card!
- Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, and Panera are all offering $10 bonus cards if you spend $50 on gift cards. And if one of these places is a family favorite, these deals can be a good way for you to save on your own night out.
Some of those bonus cards do have expiration dates, so make sure to check for that. Here’s a link to a much longer list of these offers.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.