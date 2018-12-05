Seattle moves into next phase after expansion approval

FILE - In this March 31, 2016 file photo Arizona Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett looks on from the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas. Seattle can now begin plotting the course of its hockey future after the NHL awarded the city an expansion franchise that begins play in 2021. Tippett will be in charge of building a hockey operations department and have a say in who will be the team’s first general manager. The pressure is on to win right away after the Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file) (AP)