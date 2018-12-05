Sierah’s Law passes unanimously 85-0

COLUMBUS (WTOL) - Family members of Sierah Joughin traveled to Columbus on Wednesday to await a vote on the law named after the young woman who was murdered in summer 2016.
They were not disappointed by the outcome Wednesday afternoon.
Sierah’s Law - which was passed unanimously by an Ohio House committee Tuesday - received a unanimous 85-0 vote by the entire House.
The law is to create a violent offender registry in Ohio. Joughin was killed in 2016 at the hands of a Delta man who previously was convicted of abduction.
Rep. Theresa Gavarone introduced the law on the House floor. She also noted its genesis by Sen. Randy Gardner.
“Sierah Joughin’s life made the lives of other better. This law will continue to make the lives of other Ohioans better,” Gavarone said.
Derek Merrin of Monclova Township also spoke for the bill.
“Although I never know Sierah, I have come to admire her. ... She was a treasure in our community and is still deeply missed. ... Sierah’s attacker had already been convicted of an abduction and in my mind, he should never have been released from prison,” he said. “... Sierah’s law is so important. Information is power and Ohioans have the right to know if they have violent offenders living in their midst.”
The family and those in support of the bill want those convicted of third-degree felonies and higher to register, therefore being more easily traceable.
During her remarks on the House floor, Rep. Teresa Fedor called this registry one more tool in law enforcement’s arsenal.
Sierah’s Law next heads to Gov. John Kasich’s desk to be signed.
